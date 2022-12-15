“Gavin and Stacey” Star Joanna Page Insists On Another Christmas Special After Cliffhanger Ends

Joanna Page hopes Gavin and Stacey will return with another Christmas special, as she thinks there’s more to tell.

The popular sitcom originally aired from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC, and then received a one-off special in 2019. Page, who played the titular Stacey, believes the cast should reunite for another special. The actress says the cliffhanger ending in the special made her think, “There has to be another one.”

Appearing on “Free Women” on Tuesday (November 13), the actress admitted that she “likes” the chance to finish the story. She told the talk show group, “After filming, I thought there was another one, there should be another one. We need to find out what Smithy says.

The special Christmas episode ended in 2019 with a cliffhanger. Viewers saw Nessa (played by Ruth Jones) get down on one knee and propose to Smithy (James Corden). The episode, which was Gavin and Stacey’s last moment on the air, cuts off his answer.

Corden and Jones wrote and created the show together, and they tried to keep his legacy intact. It also meant keeping any news of the reunion a secret. “They never told us they were doing anything,” Page explained, saying any news of a comeback would only come when the writers had finished the script.

However, while Paige would like to see the show return one last time, she admits that this may be the best creative move. “Over time, I started to think that maybe it was too long?” the actor reasoned. “Maybe there won’t be another one, which upsets me, because I would like to make another one. If they do, I hope they hurry up, because we’re all getting old.”

Gavin and Stacey participated in three series and created one Christmas issue. The sitcom tells about the novel of a boy from Essex, Gavin, who falls in love with a Welsh girl, Stacey. Laughter comes thick and fast as they, their family and their best friends try to overcome the dangers of modern love.

Gavin and Stacey are broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.