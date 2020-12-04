Gavião Arqueiro: Vera Farmiga are confirmed in the cast

This Thursday (3), Marvel confirmed some names in the cast of the Hawkeye series, developed directly for Disney + streaming. In addition to Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as protagonists, actresses Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh and Alaqua Cox, along with actors Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and Zahn McClarnon will be part of the series.

Hailee Steinfeld’s participation was speculated for a long time and confirmation only came when a behind-the-scenes video of the series went public. She will play Kate Bishop, who eventually assumes the identity of Gaviã Arqueira in the comics.

Vera Farmiga will play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of the future heroine, while Florence Pugh will repeat her role as Yelena Belova, the Black Widow’s sister. The actress, who participated in Natasha Romanoff’s solo film (played by Scarlett Johansson), has a direct connection to the character of Jeremy Renner.

Fra Fee, who participated in Les Misérables and the series The Spanish Princess, will be Kazi, a very controversial character with a unique look. Tony Dalton, known mainly as Better Call Saul, will play Jack Duquesne, Hawkeye’s mentor.

Actress Alaqua Cox will give life to Maya Lopez, described as a “formidable fighter”, able to perfectly imitate other people’s movements. In this same nucleus is Zahn McClarnon, playing William Lopez, Maya’s father, known as Crazy Horse in the comics.

It is worth mentioning that the filming of the Gavião Arqueiro series, after many uncertainties, began this week in New York. The work will also take place in Atlanta, with the direction of Amber Finlayson, Katie Ellwood and Rhys Thomas.

The production is just one of six Marvel series scheduled to debut directly on Disney +. WandaVision will be the first to be launched. The episodes will be available on January 15. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki will follow.

There is still no premiere date for the plot of Gavião Arqueiro.



