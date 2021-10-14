Gavião Arqueiro: Disney+ Announces Double Debut With New Teaser; Look!

Disney+ released earlier this afternoon (14) a new teaser for the Gavião Arqueiro series, along with a novelty that should please fans: the premiere will feature two episodes. According to the studio, the double dose is a gift for viewers to enjoy Thanksgiving Day in the United States, celebrated on the opening day.

The video shows the hero in several action scenes, of course, but accompanied by a lot of Christmas atmosphere. Check out:

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ddC5TjNG8C — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2021

The plot of Gavião Arqueiro

“The show should follow Clint as he trains Kate Bishop to become the new Hawkeye. The show should also examine Clint’s time as Ronin, the superhero identity he assumed during the events of Avengers: Ultimatum,” he says. the official synopsis.

In addition to Jeremy Renner who will return to play Clint Barton, the cast also features Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Gavião Arqueiro debuts on November 24th at Disney+.