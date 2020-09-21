Gather Wolfenstein fans: on Steam on October 15th!

Wolfenstein is known as a giant series. This game series, which has been in our lives since 1981, of course, has evolved a lot over the years. Castle Wolfenstein is preparing to appear with a renewed version. The latest game with Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and Wolfenstein: Youngblood will feature additions to the classic version on Steam on October 15th. Called RealRTCW, this version features an expanded arsenal, rebalanced gunfire, new high-quality models, textures, and sounds.

Castle Wolfenstein revamped

The name Wolfenstein first appeared as a game in 1981. There are many firsts in the game that cause excitement of the players. Castle Wolfenstein, developed by Muse Software, reached users on the Apple platform for the first time. The game, which then spread in a wave, reached millions of people with its high-level graphics.

His first game was about a planned assassination of Adolf Hitler. This game, which has the feature of being the first production to use the privacy theme, is also known as the production that started FPS (first person player).

With the development of the game world over the years, Wolfenstein has also changed hands and managed to expand the game story. Wolfenstein: The New Order and the sequel to the series, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, which created great success, managed to get full points by the gamers with both their story and graphics.

Over time, improvements have been introduced for those who like classics. As a result of this effort, RealRTCW is coming for Castle Wolfenstein on October 15th.

The shared trailer of the game:



