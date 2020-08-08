Gates Predicts The End Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, shared his predictions about when the coronavirus epidemic that the world has surrendered will end. Gates cited the end of 2021 as the earliest date.

The coronavirus has infected more than 19 million people, according to official figures announced so far, and caused more than 720 thousand people to die. A feverish work is being carried out for various vaccines and drug treatments for this epidemic that covers the whole world and has an impact on all areas of life.

Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world, is also very optimistic about medicine and vaccine treatments. The famous billionaire, also known for his donation campaigns and charity, thinks there is an end to the epidemic.

Prediction from Bill Gates when the epidemic will end

However, according to Bill Gates, we have at least another year to see the end of this epidemic. Gates said that while there have been quite impressive developments in vaccines and drugs, he said that he predicts that the epidemic will end at the end of 2021 for rich countries and by the end of 2022 for the rest of the world.

Expressing his concerns about China and Russia, Gates said that there is enormous pressure on vaccine development efforts here, that regulators may allow vaccines to be given to people without knowing that they are safe and efficient. Gates said, “We probably need three or four months in phase 3 just to control the side effects.”

The famous businessman said in an interview with Business Insider last month that he believed scientists would develop a highly safe and efficient vaccine. Gates cited more than 160 vaccine studies around the world as the reason for this.

Gates also said that COVID-19 will constantly resurface unless the “best vaccine” is shared with the world. He also stated that the next winter and fall season will be very difficult.



