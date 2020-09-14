Gates ‘has no idea’ what electric trucks say, says Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to answer a fan question and provoke ex-CEO and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

It all started with a text by Bill Gates on his personal blog on the use of zero-carbon alternative energy. Instead of betting everything on electricity for each and every vehicle format, he doesn’t think this is a viable alternative for large electric models, such as trucks.

“The more weight you want to move, the more batteries and power you need for this vehicle. But the more batteries you use, the more weight you add – and you need more energy. Even with major advances in battery technology, vehicles electric vehicles will probably never be a practical solution for things like 18-wheelers, cargo ships and passenger aircraft. Electricity works when you need to cover shorter distances, but we need a different solution for heavy vehicles and long haul “, said the executive . For these cases, he prefers to seek solutions such as biofuels and the use of solutions based on hydrogen.

The answer

On Twitter, Musk said that Gates “has no idea” what he says and the current situation in this market. The original post already indicates that the CEO is confident: not only does he work on the Tesla Semi electric truck but he will announce news for the battery industry on September 22, during the automaker’s Battery Day.

For now, Bill Gates has not responded to the provocation. Stay tuned to TecMundo on September 22 to find out what’s new with Elon Musk’s company for the future of batteries.



