Gasoline-Powered ‘Electric’ Nissan Qashqai E-Power Introduced

Nissan has updated the mild hybrid system of its popular SUV model Qashqai. The company, which started to use a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine, transmits the power produced by this engine to the battery and electric motor. In this system, the internal combustion engine never transmits the power it produces directly to the wheels.

Nissan Qashqai, has been renewed with a remarkable engine. Introduced at an event, the new generation Nissan Qashqai received a remarkable innovation in terms of engine characteristics, although it remained the same as the previous generation in terms of design. The company abandoned the mild hybrid and integrated the new generation hybrid engine technology into the Qashqai. Let’s take a look at the renewed SUV together.

Existing models of Nissan Qashqai had a mild hybrid system accompanying the 1.3-liter engine. This system converts the friction that occurs when the brake is pressed into electricity, charges the battery, and saves fuel with this battery. However, this is not the case with the new generation hybrid engine. This time, engineers opting for a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine use this engine as a generator. The energy produced by the internal combustion engine is transferred to the battery and electric motor.

Introducing Nissan Qashqai E-Power with brand new engine

The 1.5-liter internal combustion engine of the renewed Nissan Qashqai produces 150 horsepower. However, since this power does not reach the wheels directly, we can say that this value is insignificant. The power produced by the electric motor of the vehicle is exactly 190 horsepower. Compared to the mild hybrid, Nissan’s new generation engine seems to increase efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Nissan’s new generation hybrid engine technology is not a world first. A similar engine was used in the recently introduced Huawei AITO M5. However, it is not clear for now how popular this hybrid engine structure will be. Companies must know something, but it seems open to debate how logical it is to generate electricity using an internal combustion engine and transfer it to an electric motor with a battery.