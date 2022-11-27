Gary Neville Reveals What Potential Buyers Should Do to Attract Manchester United Fans

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has spoken out about what a likely buyer of the club should do in order to win the fans’ favor and avoid repeating the mistakes of the Glazers.

A few days ago, the Glazer family announced that they were looking for strategic alternatives to help develop the club, including a full sale.

As expected, this announcement has put some of the world’s richest billionaires, companies and sovereign wealth funds on high alert.

Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been mentioned as a likely contender to take over the reins of his childhood club.

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal also confirmed that his government supports private bids that will be sent to buy United and Liverpool.

As potential suitors line up for what has been dubbed the sale of the century, Neville said United fans deserve to see the manifesto.

The ex-United defender told Sky Sports: “I think Manchester United fans need to see the manifesto of the new owners. United cannot give a team to an owner who shouts against what the club stands for or what he wants.

“So there are manifesto promises that I think are really important, such as the voice of the fans, the experience of the fans and maybe even seats for the fans on the board of directors.”

The 47-year-old added: “These are promises that I can come up with offhand, and that are really important for anyone betting on Manchester United. This is a manifesto that needs to be put forward so that fans can understand it.”

Some of the things that the United legend says should be clearly stated in the manifesto include the voice of the fans, the experience of the fans, the position of the fans on the board of directors, the reconstruction of the stadium and the repayment of debts.

Neville also made an impassioned appeal to the Glazer family as they prepare to finally put an end to their power over United — to make sure they leave the right way and don’t burden fans with owners they don’t like.

He urged United’s owners not to put money at the expense of the club’s future.