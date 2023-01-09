In the last few days, it has been reported that Manchester United is going to introduce a salary cap, dubbed the “Ronaldo Rule”.

Now Manchester United legend Gary Neville has reacted to this latest update and called it “weird.”

Neville pointed to a potential problem with the rule, which provides for a salary cap at the club to 200,000 pounds per week to avoid discrepancies between players.

The rule is introduced so that any team member does not envy the salary of his teammate.

But the limit is such that quite a lot of players will still earn in excess of the mentioned amount, for example, a new subscriber Casemiro.

Neville shared his opinion on Twitter.

“I’m not sure why some radical new policy is being introduced IF new owners are inevitable.”

One fan replied that the rule should be introduced regardless of whether new owners appear or not, but Neville quickly replied: “Should it be? The City had it until Haaland and others came!”

The former right-back then pointed out that players who were previously associated with the club would not have come to Old Trafford if it meant such a sharp difference in wages that they could potentially receive elsewhere.

Capping wages is a radical policy. Rules out Rice , Bellingham and others in that bracket. Any new owners would probably want to enter the running for these types and probably Mbappe as well. Anyway enjoy Sunday https://t.co/tnHZMEc3zH — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 8, 2023

“This excludes Rice, Bellingham and others in this group. Any new owners will probably want to race these types and possibly Mbappe. 200 thousand won’t give you Rice or Bellingham, let alone Mbappe!”

It was then that he continued, pointing out that some stars are already earning well above this price limit: “It seems a strange policy when you have Casemiro, others at 350/400k for another 4 years in the locker room!”

It remains to be seen whether United will actually move to introduce this rule in the near future, but it seems to have divided both fans and experts.