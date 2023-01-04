Manchester United legend Gary Neville made sure that the Red Devils finished within one place in the Champions League.

Neville expressed his opinion after United’s victory over Bournemouth.

United came out victorious with a difference of three goals and zero thanks to goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

The 20-time champions of England are now one point behind Manchester City and have drawn level with Newcastle with a game to spare.

Neville said he would be surprised if United didn’t finish in the top four as he hailed Eric ten Haga’s men for their excellent performance.

The former defender was asked if his former club would get into the top four. He replied by saying, “Yes. But still there are only 17 games left, there is still a long way to go — anything can happen.”

Neville attributed the remarkable turnaround in United’s fortunes to the players getting closer and establishing a close relationship after the Cristiano Ronaldo saga.

The Sky Sports expert believes that after Ronaldo’s poisonous interview with Piers Morgan, the United players united and became stronger thanks to this.

“I think I will go through the situation with Cristiano, I will go through the situation with (Harry) Maguire and I will overcome a difficult start.”

“They are all connected to each other more than what they would do with a normal or normal start. Ten Hag is in a strong position to command right now, but they need a striker.”

United are in an open search for a striker. Ten Hag himself, as Neville hinted, repeatedly said that he needed reinforcements to attack.

Recently, United have been linked with players such as Kolo Muani, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, and Markus Thuram, who also trades in Germany.