Gary Neville criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s silence

Gary Neville has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his silence at Manchester United, especially when he was captain.

The legendary scorer received the armband for the Red Devils’ game with Aston Villa last Sunday.

When Bruno Fernandes was disqualified and Harry Maguire was left on the bench, Eric ten Hag turned to the 37-year-old player to lead his team at Villa Park.

However, Ronaldo chose not to meet with the media after United’s disappointing 3-1 defeat.

And, speaking about the overlap, Neville insisted that the striker was neglecting his duties.

“He left as the captain of Manchester United, and the team lost. “Your job is to speak at the end of the match. I was there in this position.

“If you win, the player who scored the goal or the star man comes out and speaks. If you lose, it’s your goalkeeper, your central defender or your captain.

“Why haven’t we heard anything about him? He should have been there to say, “That’s what we did wrong today, we’ll work hard next week and be ready for the next game.”

And Neville didn’t stop there, suggesting that Ronaldo’s long silence since seeking a summer transfer was a problem.

“I think he really should be talking. No one has heard him speak for six months, we don’t hear from him.

“I think the reason I said earlier that Manchester United would be better off without him and that he would be better off without Manchester United was because I expect so much from him because I played with him for six years.

“You take responsibility for what happened. You don’t leave other people to answer for you.”

Apart from the strange mysterious Instagram post, there were no comments from Ronaldo about his situation at the club.

Since there is nothing in the decoding of Ronaldo’s position other than his walks on game day and flashes on the field, the striker has hardly been liked by the fans at Old Trafford over the past six months.

Perhaps more worrying is the lack of leadership of a player who should lead his team forward, given his rich experience.