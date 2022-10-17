Gary Neville Believes The Absence of Christian Eriksen Is Responsible For Manchester United’s Poor Performance Against Newcastle.

Manchester City’s team had a notable absence before Sunday’s game against the Magpies.

30-year-old Christian Eriksen could not play due to illness, and the absence of the Danish playmaker was obvious.

United didn’t have enough teeth in the last third, missing a few chances that came their way.

They are equally hungry for creativity in the middle of the park.

The Theater of Dreams remained noticeably uninspired.

Gary Neville (via The Mail Online) felt that Eriksen’s presence would have made a big difference to United’s disappointing performance.

“Eriksen didn’t play and it looks like they missed him,” Neville said.

“When he’s not playing, you probably realize how big a player he is because he brings the team together and glues it together.”

Gary Neville has confirmed that another United legend shared the same feelings about the missing Dane.

“He has a very fast pass through the lines. He sees things; he looks over his shoulder. It scans all the time.

By the way, Paul Scholes told me that.

“I just felt that the balance was wrong. Without him, there wouldn’t be such a turnover in the team.”

Despite the fact that United is in decent shape after a disappointing start to the season, they are still not in the top four, widening the gap between themselves and Chelsea, who took 4th place.

The Red Devils host Tottenham on Wednesday, and despite constant doubts about Eriksen’s fitness, they hope they can find the spark they need to find the back of the net.