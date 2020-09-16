Garmin’s new smartwatch that’s made for triathletes

Garmin is the best brand when it comes to GPS watches made for athletes. Many professional runners count on a Garmin for their activity, even though it’s easy to find a cheaper, sleeker, and lifestyle-focused smartwatch with built-in GPS. For athletes, Garmin is the best brand.

Garmin Forerunner 745, a watch for triathletes

Now the brand arrives with the new Forerunner 745, successor to the Forerunner 735XT. This new watch has characteristics similar to the rest of the brand’s Forerunner line, it is a device designed mainly for triathletes.

With this device, you can easily switch between track running, pool swimming and cycling by simply pressing the button on the side of the watch. Garmin says the 745 will allow athletes to go one step further in their sports records.

With extra features, such as oxygen level measurement

The 745, like other Garmin GPS watches, will be geared towards triathletes, it’s a total beast when it comes to training aid. In addition to the detailed and accurate metrics common to your workouts that Garmin is known for, and the ability to find and download running and cycling routes in the Garmin Connect app, the 745 offers a VO2 max score to measure your cardiovascular health, a body battery function that analyzes the recovery time you need before your next workout, and training recommendations for running and cycling right on your wrist.



