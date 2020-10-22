Garmin Instinct allows you to broadcast in a live video

Sports lovers usually use various devices to control the section they are going through, measure times and in recent years vital signs. When connected to the smartphone, or in some cases operating independently, the information is recorded after each session. But the reality is that there are sports in which the pressure is more mental than physical and for those players and fans comes the Garmin Instinct smartwatch.

A smartwatch designed for all gamers

Garmin is one of the most famous firms in the smartwatch sector. Yes, it is true that there are some firms that contribute their strongest rivals, but in the sports field they have some of the best models. Its sporty design designed for all kinds of situations, a powerful GPS and multiple functions guarantee its quality, but with the new Garmin Instinct Esports Edition they have given a new twist.

Only the necessary information such as time, date and battery will appear on your dial. But in this menu you can also see a count of the keystrokes. It also has several buttons to navigate between the different menus it provides, from the selection of the sport you practice to a meter with all the stress peaks you suffer in each session with your heart rate always in view.

So far everything seems normal in a smart watch, but the surname of this device announces its use for something else. It turns out that Garmin has designed the Instinct Esports Edition with the most gamers in mind. And it is that the growth of electronic sports is exponential and there are more and more professional players and teams out there. For all of them, comes the device that they will take advantage of with two functions

The first of them we have told you before and it is the stress meter. This function counts every moment in which the player has been exposed to a strong mental load that has led him to develop his full potential at any given moment. The second will be the delight of fans who watch e-sports through streaming.

And it is that the players will have an application with which they can connect the smartwatch to the direct one and so that everyone can see their vital signs in real time. The device has already gone on sale for about 300 euros to change.



