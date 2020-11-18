Gargle May Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetipyridinium chloride (CPC) have the potential to reduce the rate at which COVID-19 spreads, according to a new study conducted in the UK.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking hold of the whole world, washing hands carefully, respecting social distance and wearing a mask are among our daily routines. However, a new study conducted in the UK shows that a new one can be added to our daily routine.

A study by scientists from Cardiff University reveals that mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetipyridinium chloride (CPC) can significantly reduce the rate of COVID-19 spread. According to the results of the research, the mouthwashes in question enable the amount of SARS-COV-2 in the saliva of COVID-19 patients to be significantly reduced.

Whether mouthwash will slow the spread of COVID-19 will become clear in early 2021

Professor David Thomas, who is the leader of the team that carried out the recently published study, stated that the work in question, carried out under artificial conditions, revealed promising results; He stated that they need more clinical studies to be precise for now.

Prof. Stating that they should understand whether the results they obtained in the laboratory are also valid for real COVID-19 patients, he stated that they expect clinical studies on this subject to be completed in early 2021. Expert periodontologist Dr. Nick Claydon stated in a statement about the study that a new routine could be added to our daily life if the results obtained in the laboratory were also valid for patients.



