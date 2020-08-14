Garena announces the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS)

Free Fire, the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, will have a new international event as the main event of the category in 2020, the Free Fire Continental Series, which will take place entirely online, and will have a total prize pool of US $ 300 thousand for each region: Americas ; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia.

The exchange takes place for security measures, reinforcing Garena’s commitment to continue bringing content to the community.

Outside the competition, players will still have in-game events with the FFCS theme that will bring exclusive rewards. The championship, which will feature the best teams in the world, will consist of three regional tournaments, which will be held simultaneously: the Free Fire Americas Series, which will include Brazil and Latin America, the Free Fire Asia Series, with athletes from Chinese Taipei, India , Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and other markets in the region and the Free Fire EMEA Series, which encompasses Europe, Russia, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

There will be six falls on three maps (Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari), with a running point scoring system, obtained for each slaughter and position in the table at the end of the fall. Each regional tournament will start on November 21st and end on the 28th and 29th of the same month, varying the day depending on the region.

With more than 450 million global players, Free Fire is one of the largest Battle Royale in the world. In the first quarter of 2020, the game peaked at more than 80 million active players in a single day, in addition to being the 3rd most downloaded game on the Google Play Store during the same period.

For them

Meanwhile, in Brazil, a novelty for women fans of Free Fire. CamilotaXP, eSports presenter elected Personality of the Year by the eSports Brasil 2019 Award, will have its own championship, CampLota, exclusively for women’s teams.

The tournament starts next Tuesday (18), with exclusive transmission on the streaming platform of the developer, Booyah. There will be 12 teams, with names that include Las Grandes, GOD Girls, KoF Girls and Hype Girls, who face each other in Contra Squad mode, by running points, in 7 rounds until the final, which takes place on September 29th. The total prize pool is 38 thousand diamonds and R $ 30 thousand in prizes.



