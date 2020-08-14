Garena announces Free Fire Continental Series

The Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) will replace the Free Fire World Cup 2020. The new series of championships was revealed this Friday (14) by Garena and will promote three regional tournaments with teams from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The move was announced as a safety measure by the developer not to jeopardize the health of its players during the pandemic period of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Free Fire Continental Series starts on November 21st and has its finals scheduled for the 28th and 29th of the same month. Your total prize pool will be US $ 300,000 (about R $ 1.6 million) for each of the tournaments held. In addition, Garena also confirmed that Free Fire will receive exclusive FFCS-themed events, where players can purchase the most diverse rewards.

The best Brazilian teams will participate in the Free Fire Americas Series and compete against the best teams in the LATAM region. It was not revealed what will be the classification of teams in Brazil, but the expectation is that the best teams in LBFF Season 3 will get the places. It is worth noting that the other two tournaments, the Free Fire Asia Series and the Free Fire EMEA Series, will take place simultaneously, but with variations in dates due to the times, which depends on the region in which the tournament is being held.

The shape remains of running points, which will be acquired for each slaughter and the position at the end of each fall. In all, there will be six disputed falls on the Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari maps. The developer also recalled that she will release more information about the event in the coming months.

The last Free Fire Worlds took place in November 2019 in Brazil, bringing together the best teams in the world at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. The current champion is the Corinthians team, which won the cup and the prize of US $ 400 thousand (about R $ 2 million in the current conversion).



