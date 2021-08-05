Garena and CBF Close Partnership Between Free Fire and the Brazilian Team

Garena, responsible for the mobile Free Fire phenomenon, announced a partnership agreement between the game and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

From now on and for the next two years, Free Fire will be a sponsor of the Brazilian national soccer teams.

This means that the CBF brand will be present in actions involving the game, while the title must appear on advertising boards at training facilities and in backgrounds during press conferences and post-game.

In addition, skins of the Brazilian team with the team’s traditional uniforms will also be launched this Friday (6): the set of yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks, and the reserve, with blue shirt, white shorts and blue socks.

These skins are part of the Collectors’ Farra event, which runs until the 13th of August this year. Other game items have been promised and details will be revealed in the near future.

A success in Brazil, Free Fire recently became the first Battle Royale to hit 1 billion downloads and, in the football world, it already had Cristiano Ronaldo as an ambassador.