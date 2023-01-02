Rapper Three 6 Mafia Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43.

The artist — real name Lola Mitchell — was found dead on Sunday (January 1), according to a report by local Memphis news agency Fox 13.

Her Three 6 Mafia bandmate DJ Paul K.O.M. then confirmed the news by sharing a photo of his djing as a sign of respect. The cause of the rapper’s death is currently unknown.

Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia when she was just 15 years old, after she caught the attention of DJ Paul during a school talent show. In addition to releasing countless influential records with the band, she also released her debut solo album titled “Enquiring Minds” in 1998.

In 2001, she left Three 6 Mafia to pursue a solo career, releasing the following albums “Both Worlds * 69” (2001) and “Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera” (2003).

Most recently she has collaborated with Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, Gucci Mane, Clipping. and much more, while a new project called “The BooPrint” is reportedly in development for release in 2023.

Discussing her influence on the next generation of rappers, Gangsta Boo told Billboard last month, “I have to respectfully and humbly acknowledge that I am a model. I hear my rhythm from many male and female rappers.

“I used to run away from him. I didn’t even want to give myself flowers before because I was so reserved and modest, but I’m in this shit. It’s time to claim what belongs to me. I’m one of the main bitches. And it’s fun to still be able to look good and be relevant in a place where I don’t have this million dollar car behind my back and I have all my natural body parts and there’s no shadow for those who don’t. But it’s just great to stand inside yourself, look in the mirror and say, “Wow, you did it.”

Paying tribute to Gangsta Boo after the news of her death include Missy Elliott, Questlove, Juicy J, El-P Run The Jewels, Ty Dolla$ign and others.

El-P wrote: “I don’t have the words yet. I just know that we lost a part of our family today. We love you, Lola. Thank you, my friend. our sister forever.”

Questlove added: “Gangsta Boo. relax in the melody.”

See the many tributes to the late rapper below.