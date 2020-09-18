Gangs of London: Trailer on AMC + of the series

AMC has released a new trailer for the British series Gangs of London (London Gangs) to announce the arrival of the program on its streaming service AMC +.

The critically acclaimed series, reminiscent of Peaky Blinders, was originally from Sky Studios and aired in April on the Sky Atlantic pay-TV channel in the UK. Now, the series arrives in America through AMC, which will air the first 3 episodes of the inaugural season of Gangs of London on October 1st, with the remaining seven chapters airing weekly.

Check out the trailer.

It is worth mentioning that London Gangs has already been renewed for the 2nd season, which will be produced by AMC itself in partnership with Sky Studios.

About the Gangs of London series

Gangs of London is a drama and action series that presents London in a contemporary look and depicts stories of wars between factions of international criminal organizations.

The series has a cast of Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Michelle Fairley, Narges Rashidi, Lucian Msamati, Mark Lewis Jones, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Emmett J. Scanlan, Jude Akuwudike, Richard Harrington, Orli Shuka, Jing Lusi, Brian Vernel and Narges Rashidi. In addition, it has the script and direction of Gareth Evans, in partnership with the photography director of Matt Flannery, and Corin Hardy in the direction of some episodes.



