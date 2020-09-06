Gangs in series: 5 of the best gangster series to watch

Who doesn’t like a good movie or a good gangster series? Series with gangs usually impress not only by the brutality inherent in the theme, but also by the ties and relationships between the characters, which are complex and interesting at various levels.

After unforgettable films like The Godfather, The Good Companions and The Irishman, a generation of series has brought crime to our living room with style and charm never seen before.

Thinking about it, we made a list with some suggestions of gangster series for you to watch and start enjoying the genre more. Check out!

1. Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders has its action in 1919, right after the First World War, in the miserable and corrupt city of Birmingham, England. The members of this gang have a striking feature: even in a poor neighborhood, they dress impeccably.

Peaky is the name of the “dangerous” beret and blinder is slang for a well-groomed and elegant person. So, if you are one of those who, no matter the location, is always chic, with well-cut hair and exhaling perfume, send your resume to Thomas Shelby.

2. Sons of Anarchy

The story of Sons of Anarchy is divided into two parallel plots and tells facts of the life of bikers in the city of Charming, California. The first is about Jax Teller & family, and the second is from the staff of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original (SAMCRO).

If you enjoy going out on a motorcycle with an angry crowd, bring your Harley-Davidson. But first change the handlebars to a T-Bar, the exhaust to a 2 in 1 and take out at least one rear view mirror. Then just look for Jax or Clay.

3. Sopranos

Considered the best TV series of all time, and also the best written, Sopranos follows the life of Tony Soprano, an Italian-American mobster from New Jersey who suffers from a panic attack and begins to treat himself with a psychologist.

The Sopranos gang is of the traditional mafia type: people very close to the family, obedient, religious and committed to their jobs. If you are a “straight person” who follows orders without arguing, you can apply. If you have any doubts, we make an appointment with Dr. Jennifer.

4. Narcos

The Narcos series, which we know well from the presence of Wagner Moura representing Pablo Escobar, tells the story of the spread of cocaine in the States and in Europe through the action of the Medellín Cartel. However, two DEA agents attempt to arrest Escobar and eliminate him.

Without a doubt, one of the most dangerous gangs in the series!

5. London gangs

The London Gangs series takes place today in the city that is considered one of the most dynamic and multicultural in the world. Two rival gangs are in the power struggle: the one led by Sean Wallace, heir to historic Finn, and the Albanian mafia from Luan Dushaj.

The series is full of portraits of aggressive people (in fact, very aggressive), who don’t mind stepping on competitors to get ahead in life.



