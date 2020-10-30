Gaming monitor MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD introduced

With the development of technology, competition in the monitor market has increased. The increasing interest in computer games in particular has led to the creation of a separate player monitor market. Many manufacturers also started to produce monitors specifically for gamers. Although reaction time is important for a player, the color saturation of the panel is also important. So, how are the newly introduced MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features?

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features with Quantum Dot technology

No matter how good a computer you have, having a monitor that cannot fully reflect that power will restrict you. If we look at the cards recently introduced by NVIDIA and AMD, the standard resolution for gamers is slowly shifting from FHD to 2K. In addition, although the reaction speed of the monitor is important for gamers, color saturation is just as important. Because many people use one monitor for multiple jobs.

For this reason, MSI introduced its new monitor, which includes many different features. MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD technical specifications in brief:

Rapid IPS: 1 ms GTG response time despite optimized brightness and colors.

Quantum Dot: Cinema standard DCI-P3 color gamut.

WQHD high resolution.

165 Hz refresh rate.

NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

Easy software control with Gaming OSD application.

Ergonomic design with adjustable stand.

Dark areas are now brighter with HDR and Night Vision features.

RGB lighting with Mystic Light.

USB Type-C support

Coming with a resolution of 2560 × 1440 pixels, the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD has a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms GTG response time. In addition, the monitor has saturated colors with Quantum Dot technology and IPS panel. The monitor with a maximum brightness of 300 nits comes with a 178 degree viewing angle and a 1000: 1 contrast ratio. With a 10-bit (8-bit + FRC) panel, the monitor has 97 percent DCI-P3, 99 percent Adobe RGB and 147 percent sRGB color saturation.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features include a wide range of connectivity options. The monitor has 1x Display Port (1.4), 2x HDMI (2.0b) and 1x Type C (DP supported) display outputs in total, and additionally has 2x USB 2.0 Type A and 1x USB 2.0 Type B ports. The monitor also has a 3.5mm combo audio output. On the ergonomics side, the monitor has front-back, right-left, up-down rotation capabilities and dual pivot support.

In addition to all these, all the features of the monitor can be controlled by software with the Gaming OSD 2.0 application.



