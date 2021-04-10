Gaming: A motivational tool in the classroom

Gaming: Round table on the implementation of the video game in the classroom and how it favors student motivation. Live Gamers Show continues second day. After the presentation “Videogames and esports, opportunity and need for the family and the school”, given by Jorge Flores Fernández, we attended a round table that explores videogames as a useful tool in the classroom. The educational video game has regained relevance in recent years, as well as the implementation of playful technology in classrooms. This conference, moderated by Tao Martínez (responsible for the development of esports in GGTech Entertainment), has the participation of Gabriel Sotos, founder of Mental Gaming and coach of League of Legends Wild Rift for EC4; José de Matías Alcántara, academic director of The Global Esports Academy; and Carolina Díaz-Galiano Fernández-Montes, Secondary / Baccalaureate and Training Cycle teacher at Colegio Litterator.

Start the game in the classrooms

Carolina begins the round table narrating her experience as a teacher: “I had to study my students, understand their tastes to find a connection and see how to motivate them. If I don’t know them, I can’t convey motivation to them. So I asked them what they liked. And with that research I discovered esports. It is the third year that we participate in electronic competitions and they are delighted. We have a very motivated student body. Through my subject, I want them to learn in a very meaningful way. I want them to play, but not just because. that this is done at recess. I want to cover many competitions. I have to present plans that excite them. If not, I cannot be that guide. I have also introduced, in addition to video games, activities like escape rooms.

Then Gabriel Sotos, founder of Mental Gaming, a platform dedicated to esports psychology, intervenes. “More teachers like Carolina are needed and it is something that we try to do from Mental”, praises Sotos. We not only want to stay in competitive psychology, but in educational psychology. We want to train teachers and encourage students that yes, there are video games, but you have to be responsible. I am a digital native, but I do not understand this term well; no one has taught me to use video games, I had to be self-taught and self-manage. Teachers should be guides and not just explain that 2 + 2 = 4, but help the student see why 2 + 2 is 4 “.