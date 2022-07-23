GameStop Sells NFT Based on September 11 Events

GameStop is a well—known retailer of video games, accessories and much more, but over the years, former and current customers have been interested in its future. It’s no secret that the transition to digital games has affected GameStop’s profits, and for a couple of years now the company has been publicly trying to recreate its brand/image.

It hasn’t been easy, and the future is still hazy. Earlier this month, GameStop laid off several positions, including executive, and its recent promotion of NFT and blockchain technology also did not go smoothly. Now it seems that NFT 9/11 is being sold on the GameStop marketplace, which is incredibly unpleasant.

It should be noted that this is not an open NFT platform, so no one can enter it and sell NFT. GameStop must approve each individual NFT creator after submitting an application. So while GameStop cannot be directly responsible for this September 11th NFT, it is being held by one of its approved creators. Known as Jules, this creator added an NFT based on a photo of a Falling man.

For those who don’t know, the “Falling Man” is a famous image taken during the September 11 attack on the Twin Towers, where one person was captured falling from the upper floors of the World Trade Center. This is a heartbreaking moment captured by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew. When it was released in 2001, many criticized the image for obvious reasons, but it gained a more positive reputation as it moved away from the event. This is a heartbreaking record of the events of September 11, and no one expected it to become an NFT.

The NFT is also called the “Falling Man”, and it’s almost a 1:1 snapshot of this photo, with the only difference being that the creator of the NFT placed the figure in an astronaut costume. In total, 25 of them are sold on the GameStop NFT trading platform at a price of 0.65 ETH or equivalent to 994.85 US dollars. So far, only two of them have been sold.

Some users report seeing this image as a favorite whenever someone googles GameStop, and at the time of this writing, NFT was still available. GameStop has not publicly commented on this unpleasant and controversial NFT, but hopefully the company will do something about it sooner rather than later.