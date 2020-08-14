Gamescom will have more than 20 games at its conference

The Opening Night Live will feature the participation of great publishers and revelations that we still do not know. We review dates and other details.

The organization of Gamescom 2020, associated with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game fest initiative, has confirmed from the latter that the opening conference of the event will feature more than 20 games; apart from new announcements that we will know “during the next few weeks”.

Just two weeks until @gamescom Opening Night Live. We're excited to be doing a LIVE show for you with 20+ games, lots to reveal in the next few weeks! pic.twitter.com/4eNpTxNZxX — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 13, 2020

Opening Night Live, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. (CEST)

As stated by the former journalist on his personal Twitter account, the so-called Opening Night Live will once again be the main focus of a digital event that will take place from August 27 to 30 with the conference on August 27 from 19:30 to 22:00 (CEST), two and a half hours long.

According to the official website, we can expect “new video game announcements” as well as completely new trailers and gameplays to be announced at the ceremony. Different streaming portals such as Twitch will be in charge of broadcasting live what will be the final climax of this Summer Game Fest, the most powerful alternative of all the media that we have seen in view of the cancellation of E3 2020.

To our knowledge, companies such as Xbox, SEGA, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Koch Media, DotEmu, Wargaming, Bethesda or Bandai Namco will be present. Neither Sony (PlayStation) nor Nintendo have yet confirmed that they are part of the great participants, but this does not mean that they join at the last minute. Those in Kyoto have been investing in Gamescom for many years; Sony, however, has been a few editions without going through Cologne, the city where the German event traditionally takes place.

After the Xbox Games Showcase and the State of Play in early August, the question remains whether Microsoft will offer the already promised news at Gamescom and whether, after several months in silence, Sony will reveal any news for the launch of PlayStation 5 Both Xbox Series X and PS5 are still priceless; the first of them will come out in November.



