Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: all news and announcements

The annual Gamescom convention returns to Cologne, Germany, in full force in 2022. To kick off the big gaming event in Germany will be Opening Night Live, a streaming event hosted by Jeff Cayley that promises announcements of new games, updates and lots of trailers in two days. watch digital showcase.

The exhibition is guaranteed to feature games such as Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights, Genshin Impact, The Callisto Protocol, The Outlast Trials and Lies of P, the adventure game Bloodborne and Pinocchio. But there are undoubtedly plenty of other surprises waiting for the audience; Kayleigh says there will be about 30 games presented during the ONL.

If you can’t watch Gamescom Opening Night Live… well, live, follow Polygon’s StoryStream to see the most important announcements and trailers of the show.

Dune will get its own Survival MMO on Arrakis

Sonic Frontiers is coming out this November, Reveals an Exciting Trailer

New Tales from the Borderlands Will Give These Losers a Chance to Save the World

The new trailer for “The Legacy of Hogwarts” shows the Dark Side of Slytherin support

Remember Everywhere? It will be next year

Lords of the Fallen is back, and this time it starts with “The”.

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live: Watch here this Afternoon