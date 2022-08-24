Gamescom 2023 Dates Announced

Gamescom Opening Night Live kicked off the celebration by showcasing some amazing trailers for already confirmed and recently unveiled games such as Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, New Tales from the Borderlands, Atlas Fallen, Where Winds Meet and many others. Of course, additional information will appear in the next few days, as Gamescom is taking place in Cologne, Germany, until August 28.

While fans should keep an eye out for further Gamescom announcements, it looks like the event is also ready to be showcased in 2023. Needless to say, nothing but confirmed dates, nothing like performances, but fans can go ahead and mark their calendar for August 23-27, 2023. In addition, it also confirms that Opening Night Live will take place on August 22, which is really changing. everything is ahead by a day compared to this year.

This announcement was posted during the Gamescom event, and host Jeff Cayley also recently shared it on his personal Twitter account. Of course, this is still a long way off, and a lot of gaming events are waiting for you before the end of the year. According to rumors, PlayStation Showcase, Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward and a potential separate Assassin’s Creed event will be held in September. From Kayleigh, fans can also expect The Game Awards in December and Summer Game Fest next year before Gamescom 2023.

In fact, Cayley also recently confirmed the date of The Game Awards — December 8, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There will be new trailers, world premieres and everything that fans expect from the event in Keighley. It will be interesting to see how it compares to Gamescom Opening Night Live, but most likely it will last about the same amount and will include the same number of games. Perhaps there will also be some long-awaited games at The Game Awards, such as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but, of course, nothing is known about this event yet.

Fans can expect the nominees to be announced weeks before The Game Awards, and it will be interesting to see if God of War Ragnarok can snatch the GOTY award from Elden Ring. In any case, fans have a lot of dates that they can mark on their calendar, at least up to Gamescom 2023.

Gamescom 2022 will last until August 28.