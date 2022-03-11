Gamescom 2022 Will Return To The Face-To-Face Format: Date And First Details

Gamescom 2022: The Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, will reopen its doors with a hybrid event in which amateurs and professionals from the sector will be welcome. Gamescom 2022 returns to the face-to-face model after two consecutive years adapted to a digital format as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization of the most important video game event in Europe has confirmed the hybridization of its structure, given that it will maintain the face-to-face spirit at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany; but it will also offer remote audiovisual coverage so that everyone can learn about the event’s news wherever they are.

Gamescom 2022 will be held from August 24-28 in Cologne, Germany

The Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, one of the largest and most spacious conference centers in Europe, is once again the location chosen for Gamescom to open its doors from August 24 to 28 in the German city. As has been a tradition for the last few years, the Opening Night Live will serve as the inauguration of the event on August 23; one day before opening to the public.

Geoff Keighley, organization and presenter of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, has been “happy” to announce a new agreement with Gamescom to extend the production of this conference, which is expected to offer announcements from large and small publishers, surprises and some what another world premiere.

Koelnmesse and the German Video Game Industry Association (game) have celebrated the news on the official Gamescom website. “The on-site experience will be combined with an extensive digital program”, although they promise that all attendees from anywhere in the world will be guaranteed a hygiene and safety protocol “tested and verified by the Koelnmesse on numerous occasions, always in harmony with all the regulations in force and guaranteeing at the same time the safety and high quality of the stay”.