Gamescom 2022: the loudest announcements, trailers and previews

Gamescom has always been one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no exception. Despite the fact that there were no big announcements, we received announcements and updates for some really exciting games, such as Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol and others.

Gamescom 2022 started its multi-day show with Opening Night Live, and it (and IGN!) we continued to reveal important news and previews from the exhibition hall for several days. So that you don’t miss any of the most important moments of Gamescom 2022, we have collected below the best announcements, trailers and previews so that you can get acquainted with them in one convenient place.

Dead Island 2 gets a new trailer, 8 years after the previous one — and it will be released next year

After eight long years, Dead Island 2 has finally been re-introduced with a new trailer and news that it will be released on February 3, 2023. The cinematic trailer starred Jacob, one of the six playable characters in the game, and shows him fighting his way through Los Angeles with a gun and a katana.

In our hands-on preview of Dead Island 2, we said that “although he may have risen from the grave, he still has a lot to prove. Dambuster made a strong first impression, but it has a distinct sense of familiarity.”

Sonic Frontiers: New Trailer Reveals More Story and Confirms Release Date

Gamescom Opening Night Live not only confirmed that Sonic Frontiers will accelerate its way to the November 8 release date, but also shared a new trailer that shows Sonic running through various environments, some mysterious new characters and even a look at Amy.

Gotham Knights Gets a New Release Date, Harley Quinn and Clay Face will be the main villains

Our upcoming trip to Gotham City has been slightly postponed since Opening Night Live announced that Gotham Knights will now be released on October 21, 2022. The trailer, which helped share the news, also confirmed that Harley Quinn and Clay Face will appear as the main villains along with Mister, Freeze, Penguin and the Court of Owls.

Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Showcases Slytherin, Dark Magic and Zombies

After the delay, Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which features a new look at gameplay, students digging into Salazar Slytherin’s past, and a slightly terrifying choice related to Crucio’s excruciating curse.

New gameplay trailer for Callisto Protocol — Feast of Blood

Callisto Protocol has received a new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it really can only be described as bloodshed. In addition to the fact that the enemies were pushed into strange machines that look like meat grinders, and a deadly rotating giant fan at the end of a long water slide that looks like a sewer, we also saw new mutation mechanics. In essence, this means that tentacles come out of some enemies, and if you don’t kill them fast enough, they will mutate and become even more powerful.

The DualSense Edge controller is presented at the Gamescom opening ceremony live

Sony has finally announced its response to the Microsoft Xbox Elite controller with DualSense Edge, a premium wireless controller for the PS5 with customizable controls, the ability to save multiple control profiles, interchangeable caps for joysticks, return buttons and more.

Street Fighter 6: Explanation of the new game mechanics

Learn about some of the new game mechanics that will appear in Street Fighter 6, and about Yuri and Kimberly.

Gameplay Overview Forspoken Trailer demonstrates Frey’s combat, research and magical abilities

A new review trailer for the Forspoken gameplay has been released, which demonstrates the battles, research and magical abilities of Frey. Speaking of abilities, Forspoken will include over 100 spells and abilities, and it will even evaluate your progress with a Devil May Cry style combo scoring system.

The place where the winds meet is like the ghost of Tsushima in medieval China

Developer Everstone Games has unveiled its new open-world role-playing game Where the Winds Meet, which is very similar to Ghost of Tsushima in medieval China. The action takes place in the beautiful period of the Ten Kingdoms at the end of the Southern Tang Dynasty, and the main character looks like a mysterious swordsman who has to survive in this turbulent time.

New Lies of P Trailer Shows Geppetto And More At Gamescom Opening Night Live

The Souls-like story of Pinocchio Lies of P showed a new gameplay trailer on Opening Night Live, and it gave fans an idea of the system of lies in the game, Geppetto and, quite possibly, Jiminy Cricket.

The developers of Subnautica announced Moonbreaker, a Warhammer-style strategy game (including painting the model)

The developer of Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, has announced Moonbreaker, a digital strategy board game that features a universe created in collaboration with the writer of Mistborn and Wheel of Time Brandon Sanderson. In addition, the game is built on miniatures.