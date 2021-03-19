Gamescom 2021 will be a hybrid event

The Cologne fair is reinventing itself for another year marked by the coronavirus epidemic, with hopes pinned on vaccination.

Traditional fairs have had to adapt to current circumstances. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of important events such as E3 2020, while video game companies have preferred to focus on streaming events. The situation is not yet under control, although the vaccination campaign has already started in Europe, not without certain unforeseen events. Given this situation, Gamescom 2021 has announced that it will hold a hybrid event this August, from the 25th to the 29th of that same month.

As usual, the face-to-face events will take place in the German city of Cologne, while other activities will be held online and available worldwide. “This year, the most important computer and video game event offers a business platform for the industry, hands-on sessions for fans and a safe concept.”

The idea is that the interested parties meet potential business partners in the area that has been set up for that purpose. In this way, they will be able to share ideas “and prepare to enter the new online dimension of networking”, all through their own platform, gamescom biz. The organization promises to showcase “the innovations” of the video game industry, as well as a line of products from different developers.

Tickets, early summer

Those who want to attend the fair will be able to purchase their tickets from the beginning of summer 2021, although a more specific date has not been revealed. The idea is that security is one of the pillars of the new edition. In line with many other events, they will optimize capacity and control it to avoid crowds. In times of COVID-19, extraordinary measures are necessary to ensure the safety of all visitors.

E3 2021, meanwhile, will not be held in person. ESA is preparing a completely digital event, although it has not yet been approved.