Gamescom 2021 Will Also be a Fully Digital Event

Gamescom, With the coronavirus pandemic still far from over, the Gamescom fair will take place entirely virtual in 2021. Previous plans were to hold a hybrid event, an idea that has already been discarded by the organizers.

The main factor to motivate the decision was the fact that many developers from other countries are in more difficult times and would have mobility difficulties, which forced them to follow the online model adopted in 2020.

According to Oliver Frese, the head of operations for the organizer Koelnmesse, “our fair happens too soon for some companies and requires a lot of planning. That is why we are going to make the event completely digital again this year, and we will be able to offer an even stronger online fair. . ”

With a presentation by Geoff Keighley, the creator of The Game Awards, the opening ceremony will take place on August 25th, followed by two full days of celebration on August 26th and 27th.

How are your expectations for the event? Will you follow the fair’s announcements live? Comment below!