Gamescom 2021: Check Out The Most Bombastic Games Of The Eevent

Gamescom 2021 officially starts this Wednesday (25), when at 2:30 pm (GMT) the event’s opening ceremony will be held. The event will have a video gameplay from Death Stranding: Director’s Cut right away.

During the 1st day, which will have 2 hours with information on the main games that will be released in the coming months and also beyond, titles such as Far Cry 6, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Sifu will gain news.

In addition to Microsoft, which has already held its own event this Tuesday (24), companies such as Ubisoft, Warner Bros., Deep Silver, Sony (PlayStation), Amazon Games, Activision, Bandai Namco, DotEmu, Sega, Raw Fury are already guaranteed presence at the show.

Check out, below, the list with the most bombastic games that should appear in the event. The compilation was done by the Gematsu website.

Age of Empires IV: news;

Call of Duty: Vanguard: gameplay;

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: gameplay;

Return Digital/Massive Monsters: new game announcement;

Far Cry 6: story trailer;

Genshin Impact: news;

JETT: The Far Shore: news;

The King of Fighters XV: news;

New World: news;

Splitgate: World Premiere and news;

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: World Premiere;

Saints Row: advertisement;

Sifu: news;

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania: New Character Reveal;

SYNCED: Off-Planet: Story Trailer;

Tales of Arise: special live performance;

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge: Ad and World Premiere;

Valheim: World Premiere and details on the “Hearth and Home” update;

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt: announcement.

So, which ad are you waiting for the most? Let us know in the comments section below!