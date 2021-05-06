Gamescom 2021 Changes Plans and Will Be Totally Digital; New Details

Gamescom 2021: The organization declines its intention to offer a blended event and will address coverage as in 2020. There will be an opening conference in August.The German video game fair Gamescom will be held digitally this August. The organization of the fair, the largest video game meeting of the year in Europe, has explained in a statement the reasons that have led them to reject their initial proposal to offer a blended event. Security measures and health uncertainty due to COVID-19 prevent the huge number of partners and companies involved from being mobilized.

Therefore, Gamescom 2021 will maintain the format of the 2020 edition. If we look back, the German Games Industry Association succeeded in bringing forward a solely digital format capable of accumulating more than 50 million unique users from more than 180 countries and 370 partners involved from 44 countries. Pavilions were not filled nor did more than 300,000 people gather, as in previous editions, but they captured the video game capital for a few days.

Gamescom 2021 will be August 25-27; there will be an opening conference

This 2021 edition of Gamescom will be held from August 25 to 27, 2021 and will “expand” its content offering with new experiences and content for viewers with the so-called Gamescom Epix, a community campaign that will allow fans to immerse themselves “in a amused in the Gamescom universe ”. The free event does not change: Gamescom 2021 will be a digital fair and free for all. In addition, on the night of August 25 there will be the Opening Night Live conference, presented by Geoff Keighley. This first meeting will serve as the opening of the fair and will host announcements, news and surprises for the sector.

The will of the organization is that Gamescom 2022 is, at least, blended. “We have put all our energy into making Gamescom 2021 possible in a hybrid format for fans and the industry. However, although the hybrid concept was very well received by the partners, we had to recognize that Gamescom is still too early for many companies in the sector, ”says Oliver Frese, Koelnmesse COO.