Gamescom 2020 will last 2 hours and 38 games

Last Sunday (23), Geoff Keighley had already announced in a tweet that Gamescom 2020 would be two hours long and would cover 38 games, bringing unpublished titles and news about others, such as Fall Guys, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and DOOM Eternal . And today (26), the official account of the event revealed a little more than we can expect for this Thursday, August 27th. Check it out below:

As you can see in the publication, the broadcast will feature details of highly anticipated games, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and World of Warcraft Shadowlands.

If you are excited to enjoy the event and learn more about everything that can be announced, how about following the live of the Voxel guys tomorrow, starting at 2:30 pm? Just follow the channel to stay on top of several news!

