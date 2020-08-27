Gamescom 2020: time and how to watch online

GamesCom will provide us with announcements about Fall Guys Season 2, Crash Bandicoot 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and more.

The curtain is about to rise again. The coronavirus may have truncated a face-to-face version of the most important fairs in the video game industry, but that does not mean that all of them have been canceled. One of those that has embraced the ideal of the “must go on show” is Gamescom 2020, which has outlined a show full of ads. And who will be the master of ceremonies for the opening gala? Nothing more and nothing less than Geoff Keighley, from The Game Awards. Among the announcements will be news about Fall Guys, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Medal Honor: Above and Beyond. Of course, there will also be room for surprises, but for this we will have to see the gala.

How to watch Gamescom 2020 online?

There are several ways to see Gamescom 2020 live, but the easiest way is to do it through the official channels of the fair on YouTube and Twitch. Next, we offer you one of the players so that you do not miss a single announcement of the more than 20 that are planned during the gala.



