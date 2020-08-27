Gamescom 2020: see how to watch, schedule

Gamescom 2020 is the new edition of one of the most traditional events in the gaming world that serves as a stage for the revelation of industry news. It is usually carried out in Cologne, Germany, but now it is investing in an entirely online format due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday (27), at 3 pm (Brasília time), and promises to close the Summer Game Fest event season with many game announcements. Here’s how to watch it live and possible Gamescom 2020 releases.

How to watch the live broadcast

The opening ceremony is what usually concentrates the main announcements of the event. Its realization is foreseen for this Thursday (27), from 15h (Brasília time), and it lasts approximately two hours. The broadcast can be followed live through the official channels on Twitch and YouTube

What to expect

According to presenter Geoff Keighley, Gamescom 2020 will present at least 38 titles from 18 different publishers, including some that are the most anticipated in the market. Among those confirmed are Star Wars: Squadrons, The Ancient Gods expansion from Doom Eternal, the reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops – Cold War, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Mafia: Definitive Edition and even the second season of Fall Guys.



