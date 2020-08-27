Gamescom 2020: Play over 180 games completely free

Gamescom 2020 has to take place digitally due to the Corona crisis. However, this has the great advantage that anyone interested can simply tune in without buying a ticket. The popular “Indie Arena Booth” is also taking place digitally – with over 180 games presented that you can simply play from home.

Gamescom 2020 had to be canceled like so many other events – but the world’s largest gaming fair will take place online. The advantage? No ticket is required for the digital events; anyone interested can simply register and watch live streams and game demos.

The popular Indie Arena Booth also takes place online. Usually the booth is a large hall on the exhibition grounds in which small studios and publishers show their games at small stands and often allow exhibition visitors to try out the games. In order to maintain that special feeling despite the online event, the organizers have come up with something special. On over 100,000 virtual square meters, you can view the indie stands digitally and play all the demos directly in your browser. There are over 180 different publishers on board.

Indie Arena Booth at Gamescom 2020: Discover dozens of games

If you log into the Indie Arena Booth, you will find an extremely colorful browser MMO in which visitors can click through the various exhibition stands on the site. Mainly smaller developers and studios are represented here who want to present their games to the public – but also prominent games such as the free shooter The Cycle.

Each game is represented by a description, a trailer and usually a playable demo version that runs directly in the browser. So you can click through the games and try out all that appeal to you. In the case of multiplayer games, this is also made possible by an underlying architecture so that you don’t have to walk through the world of RPGs & Co. alone.

To use the Indie Arena Booth, all you need to do is register using an email address, which can be deleted after Gamescom if you wish. If you want to pay a visit to the Booth, you shouldn’t hesitate too long: With the end of Gamescom on Sunday, August 30th, the Indie Arena Booth will also be closed again.



