Gamescom 2020: keynote event takes place today

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major crisis worldwide, also affecting the calendar of game launches and events during the year. The solution found by the industry was the organization of the Summer Game Fest, which in collaboration with Geoff Keighley, famous for presenting The Game Awards, the Oscar of the games, prepared virtual versions of the main events of the year.

Conferences such as the Xbox Games Showcase and the latest State of Play, which had major revelations like the new Fable and the first detailed gameplay from Godfall, are part of Game Fest, which now announces the arrival of Gamescom 2020. The German fair is one of the biggest of the year, and will have its opening live today, at 3 pm in Brasília time, with broadcasts on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter from The Game Awards.

At least 38 announcements will be released today, with entries from names like Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros., Sony, EA, Devolver Digital, Deep Silver, Bethesda, Activision, 2K and others. Some of the titles receiving new details have also been confirmed, including the Ancient Gods expansion of DOOM Eternal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, the recently announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Star Wars Squadrons and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The show will be two hours long and could reserve some surprises, as happened with the Xbox Series X’s visual reveal during the Game Awards last year. Gamescom 2020 will have three more days of presentations, with Indie games on August 29 and the best of the event the next day.



