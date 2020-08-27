Gamescom 2020: event reveals dozens of games

Gamescom 2020 presents at least 38 games from 18 different publishers, this Thursday (27). Starting at 3 pm (Brasília time), the new edition of one of the most traditional events in the gaming world has approximately two hours in duration.

Among the most anticipated live titles are Star Wars: Squadrons, The Ancient Gods expansion from Doom Eternal, news from Call of Duty Black Ops – Cold War, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, World of Warcraft : Shadowlands, Mafia: Definitive Edition and even the second season of Fall Guys.



