Apart from the current games that we have counted as days to come, games with low system requirements are a source of entertainment for many players. Even if your system is old and with low performance, you will probably be able to play the games on our list easily. Games that need high-performance computers are usually rich in graphics. There is a fact for the game world; not everything means graphics. Although it does not offer much in terms of graphics, we have compiled the games that are very rich in gameplay for you.

Games with low system requirements

There is no guarantee that the games on our list will run on your computer. We chose games with below average system requirements, your computer may be above or below these requirements. If the requirements of the game correspond to your computer, you can try to lower the graphics settings.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

You’ve probably heard the name Skyrim before. The fifth game, which revived The Elder Scrolls series, has millions of fans. Although years have passed since its release, the game’s wide mode support offers unlimited gameplay. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which has been awarded many awards, looks good in terms of graphics. However, the story of the game, wide mode support and gameplay will take you to a different world.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP and above

Processor: Dual core 2.0GHz processor

RAM: 2GB

Required free space: 6GB

Video card: 512MB video card supporting DirectX 9.0

Additional requirements: DirectX supported sound device

Journey

We stated at the beginning of the article that we will list the games that do not offer much in terms of graphics. The graphics of this game are really well designed, although it can be played on low systems, the graphics are quite rich. You are just running throughout the game, in different environments; You run through different puzzles. You can feel yourself in the game while playing. It is a great blessing that such a game can run on low systems.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7 and above (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 or AMD FX-4350

RAM: 4 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5750

Required free space: 4 GB

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is considered one of the most successful games of the cool. As the graphics and physics engine are at the forefront in racing games today, high performance systems are needed. At this point, Hot Pursuit, released in 2010, comes to our aid. The game, which has a high level graphics and good driving feel, can run on most systems. You can play the game in which you improve your career by completing the tasks for hours continuously.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP SP3 or higher

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHZ

RAM: 1GB

Video Card: 512MB VRAM video card with Shader 3.0 and DirectX 9.0 support

Required free space: 8GB

The Witcher 2

Aside from The Witcher 3, the second game in the series is really a laudable production. Although the first game of The Witcher series was not very successful, there was a revolution with the second game. The Witcher 2 has a distinct place among low-demand games. Since the third game of the series requires high performance systems, you can be satisfied with the second game. Even this will satisfy you.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP

Processor: Intel 2.2 GHz Dual Core or AMD 2.5 GHz Dual Core

RAM: 1GB

Video Card: 512MB VRAM video card with Shader 3.0 and DirectX 9.0 support

Required free space: 8GB

Dead Space

Dead Space, a series of three games, is a game that has increased the graphics quality in every game. Despite this, there is a large audience that argues that the best game in the trilogy is the first game. A new planet is discovered after humanity has exhausted all the resources on earth. Isaac Clarke, an engineer, fights using his technology to protect the living from threats.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP

Processor: Dual core 2.8GHz processor

RAM: 1GB for Windows XP, 2GB for above

Video Card: 512MB VRAM video card with Shader 3.0 and DirectX 9.0 support

Required free space: 7.5GB

How did you find the recommendations on our list of low-system demand games? If you have anything to add, you can specify in the comments. You can find our previous lists here.



