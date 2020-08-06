Games with free updates for Xbox Series X and PS5

With the confirmation that soon, we should see the latest generations of consoles from Sony and Microsoft coming onto the market, the developers started to inform how their positions will be for consumers who buy the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

After having seen Ubisoft confirm at the Forward event that it will offer a free update for some of its games and that Take-two intends to charge for GTA V on PS5, Bethesda has confirmed that it will offer updates for two of its titles for free: the Doom games Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online.

According to a publication made today on the company’s official blog, users who purchase licenses for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to update the games mentioned free of charge when the versions are available for the new consoles, thus guaranteeing the initial catalog of fans.

Also according to Bethesda, there is no official information regarding the other titles sold by the American game developer, although they are committed to offering free updates, which may mean expanding the list of games that will be offered in some moment in the future.

It is worth remembering that starting tomorrow, Bethesda will hold the QuakeCon at Home event, which had its schedule confirmed at the end of last month, and can therefore bring more news when we talk about titles with free update in parallel to other matters related to the company’s games. .



