Games to be released in 2021 have been announced

Many game makers had trouble due to the pandemic. The companies made a statement for some games that were postponed and whose date was not known until a few days ago. We have prepared a list of games that will be released in 2021 for you.

Here are the games to be released in 2021

Games to be released in January 2021

The last game of the hitmen series, which is highly anticipated by many players, will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X platforms on January 20, 2021. The Pedestrian, which has been criticized heavily due to its PC version, will meet with the players on January 29, 2021.

– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – January 12, 2021

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One) – January 14, 2021

Hitman 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – January 20, 2021

– Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X) – January 21, 2021

– Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – January 26, 2021

Cyber ​​Shadow (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – January 26, 2021

– Sword of the Necromancer (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – January 28, 2021

– The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PC, Xbox One) – January 28, 2021

– Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC, PS4, Switch) – January 29, 2021

The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5) – January 29, 2021

Games to be released in February 2021

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, which has been admired by many with its published trailer, will be available on February 4, 2021.

Outriders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – February 2, 2021

– Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) – February 2, 2021

– Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – February 4, 2021

– Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition & Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition 2 (PS5) – February 5, 2021

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – February 11, 2021

Fallen Legion: Revenants (PS4, Switch) – February 16, 2021

Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) – February 23, 2021

Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – February 25, 2021

Games to be released in March 2021

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, which will go on sale on March 18, 2021, will bring nostalgia to many players. Although the release date of some games is not final, it has been announced by the companies that they will be released in 2021.

– Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – March 2, 2021

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – March 12, 2021

– Returnal (PS5) – March 19, 2021

– Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PC, Xbox One) – March 25, 2021

– Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – March 26, 2021

It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – March 26, 2021

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced (PS5) – March 26, 2021

Other games expected to be released in 2021

It is not yet known when popular games such as Halo Infinite, Evil Dead, Far Cry 6 and Gran Turismo 7 will be released.

– Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)

– Braid Anniversary Edition (Linux, Mac, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)

– Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, PS4, PS5)

– Ghostrunner (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)

– Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)

Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

– Resident Evil Village (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Scarlet Nexus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (PC, Xbox Series X)

– The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC)

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC, Xbox Series X)

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X)



