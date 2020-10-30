Games to be added to PlayStation Now Announced

Sony has announced the new games to be offered to PlayStation Now subscribers in November in its blog post. Among the new games, F1 2020, Injustice 2 and Rage 2 also found their place.

Offering many games to its players for a certain fee with the PlayStation Now subscription system, Sony will add new games to its library this month. In its new blog post shared today, the company announced new games that PlayStation Now subscribers can add to their libraries in November.

In the blog post shared by PlayStation, it was stated that 6 new games will be added to the PlayStation Now subscription. The games to be added to the subscription with the new month were F1 2020, Injustice 2, Rage 2, My Time at Portia, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The games can be played as of November 3, 2020.

F1 2020:

F1 2020, the last member of the Formula 1 video game series developed by Codemasters, offers a nice racing experience with all its pilots and tracks in the 2020 season. The game, which allows you to play as yourself and build a career, can provide you with fun times with its online mode.

Injustice 2:

Injustice 2, developed by NetherRealm Studios, developer of Mortal Kombat, promises you a good time as a fighting game with super characters in the DC universe.

Rage 2:

Developed by Avalanche Studios and idSoftware, Rage 2 offers a combat experience that makes you feel the chaos to the bone.

My Time at Portia:

Developed by Pathea Games, My Time at Portia managed to get high scores from critics. The game allows you to grow your own products the way you want and improve yourself in every field.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which debuted in 2018 and developed by Warhorse Studios, gained immense popularity as it was free on Epic Games. The game combines the RPG experience with realism.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2, a sequel to Vermintide and developed by Fatshark, is a must-try for those looking for close combat FPS. Set in a fantastic world, Vermintide managed to get full marks from the critics with the action it offered.



