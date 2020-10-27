Games to be Added to Game Pass Announced

New games to be added to Game Pass, which offers its subscribers a library of over 100 games for a certain monthly fee, have been announced. Accordingly, more than 10 games will be added to the platform in a short time.

With the rising exchange rate, especially the increase in AAA game prices also depressed the players in our country. Under these conditions, one of the most suitable addresses for gamers was the Game Pass service offered by Microsoft for PC and Xbox users.

Game Pass, a system that can be used from all the games in its library for a certain fee paid monthly, continues to add new games to its platform continuously. The games that will be added to the platform soon have also been announced. Well, let’s see what these games are.

New games to be added to Xbox Game Pass

Before moving on to games that will be added to the platform in the near future, the platforms where the games that will be added to Game Pass can be played may vary. So some games can be played on Android, some games on PC, some games on console, and some games on all platforms.

Here are the games that will be added to Game Pass soon;

27 October

Carto (Console and PC)

October 29

Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console and PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Android, Console and PC)

Full Throttle Remastered (Console and PC)

Grim Fandango Remastered (Console and PC)

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (Android)

ScourgeBringer (Android)

Unruly Heroes (Android, Console and PC)

5th November

Celeste (Android, Console and PC)

Comanche (PC)

Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console and PC)

Eastshade (Android, Console and PC)

Knights and Bikes (Console and PC)

17 November

Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console and PC)



