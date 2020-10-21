Together with ray tracing technology, it provides exciting visual improvements in both high-budget and indie games. With RT, the reflections and light calculations previously made by the developers are now a part of the graphics cards.

Games that will come with ray tracing support by the end of this year

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion, an open-world action game developed by Ubisoft, will appear on October 29 as a game that supports RT technology. The game will give players good moments with hundreds of reflections on the streets of London. In Legion we will be able to play with any NPC on the streets of London, and you will be constantly looking for new characters for your team.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Call of Duty is one of the most admired game series of all time. This year, another one is joining the iconic Black Ops series. Cold War, which will take us to the volatile geopolitical points of the Cold War in the early 1980s, will appear before the players with Ray tracing technology on 13 November. In addition, Cold War uses all technologies offered by Nvidia to the fullest.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of this year, will appear before us players on November 19 with its ray tracing technology. One of the most famous things, especially in the Cyberpunk universes, is the colorful neon lights hosted by cities. People watching Ghost in The Shell and Akira have more details on this topic.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord was one of the first games that players think of when it comes to medieval times. Since its launch, it has achieved a pretty good sales success. DLSS support will come to Bannerlord, which players love to play, in November. There is still no Ray tracing support in the game, but the first step was taken with DLSS.

Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell adds a different breath to Souls-like games. It is a deep Action RPG that tests your reflexes and resistance in a shattered world. It is also a very good game in terms of enemy variety. The developer team using the shell philosophy in-game offers you different experiences. The characters we use are usually our shell positions. Ray tracing and DLSS support is coming to Mortal Shell in November.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Ray tracing technology will be added to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion in November.

Fortnite

DLSS and Ray tracking technology was introduced for Fortnite, a popular game. In Fortnite, a performance increase of up to 3 times was achieved with DLSS.



