Games Released on Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night

Gamescom 2020, which players have been waiting for a long time, started tonight. Many game trailers have also been released from the first day. Today, we have listed 35 trailers that were released on the first day of the world’s most famous fair.

Gamescom 2020, the most anticipated event for game lovers with the cancellation of E3, started today. The fair, which took place in the digital environment due to the coronavirus pandemic, will host the promotion of many games this year. We saw that dozens of trailers were released from the first day.

Today, we will list the game trailers that were released at the Gamescom Opening Night Live. Those who missed the night with many trailers from Star Wars to The Sims, can catch the agenda again with the trailers on this list.

Trailers released at the Gamescom 2020 opening night

Dragon Age 4

Doom Eternal DLC

Fall Guys season 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

Little Nightmares 2

Sims 4 Journey to Batuu

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

12 Minutes

Lemnis Gate

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Unknown9: Awakening

Surgeon Simulator 2

Sam & Max VR

World of Warcraft animated short Bastion

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Crash Bandicoot 4

Outriders

Necromunda Underhive Wars

Teardown

GodFall

Override 2 Super Mech League

Mafia Definitive Edition

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Struggling

Chorus

Wasteland 3

Spellbreak

Scarlet Nexus

Quantum Error

Dirt 5

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

WWE 2K Battlegrounds



