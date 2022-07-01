Games over Ethernet vs. Wi-Fi

Back when video games were just starting to develop into a serious form of at-home entertainment, companies were focused on bringing players the best possible hardware to enjoy the latest games. The idea of online play wasn’t even on the radar, especially with the Internet also in its infancy. Fast-forward to today, and Internet connectivity and gaming go hand-in-hand, thanks to a wide array of things like multiplayer capabilities, DRM services, and streaming.

Modern-age gamers have the freedom to jump into multiplayer sessions with friends and like-minded players instantly from all over the globe. Services like Amazon LUNA, GeForce NOW, and Stadia give players access to massive libraries of playable games that they can simply stream live without downloading (so long as their connection can handle it). There are also games that require an Internet connection just to start, even if they’re a single-player experience, which means gamers will need a stable connection should they want to adventure through these titles.

But players in 2022 have the choice of playing their online games over a Wireless or Wired connection. Unfortunately, thanks to all the available options, choosing what method to use isn’t so clear-cut. Here’s a look at the advantages and disadvantages of Wireless connections versus hard-wired Ethernet gaming, and which one is better in the long run.

Wireless Benefits

The biggest sell for wireless gaming is, well, the “wireless aspects” of it all. Modern-day consoles and laptops have instant access to wireless connections, allowing players to take their games with them and enjoy them from a variety of locations so long as they have access to a wireless access point. Wireless gaming is so convenient that players are even capable of turning their Tower PCs into wireless-capable devices by buying cheap USB connectors that add instant wireless access to their devices, and many modern motherboards come with built-in wireless antennas.

Players won’t need to worry about tripping over wires or providing a connection directly to a router, which can give them the freedom to move around a room or take their devices with them when traveling. This is a major selling point for consoles like the Nintendo Switch, which can quickly connect to a Wi-Fi access point to give gamers an instant connection to multiplayer gaming, as well as a way to download and update their favorite games.

Convenience is king when it comes to operating and gaming from a wireless connection, but there are some distinct disadvantages for players who want to operate solely on Wi-Fi.

Ethernet Benefits

Although Ethernet adds an “extra wire” into the mix, Ethernet-connected gaming is arguably the king of Internet-based play. A wired connection gives players access to the maximum speeds possible, which will cut down on the time required to download updates, new games, and perform other tasks (dependent on a gamer’s chosen ISP and the Internet speeds available in their area). It’s generally cheaper for players to milk all the speed they possibly can from a wired connection, as Ethernet cables aren’t inherently expensive in the modern age, even at longer lengths.

Although it is possible (in some situations) to gain speed that is comparable to an Ethernet-connected device from a wireless connection, it often takes much more expensive equipment, as well as a multitude of other variables like location, proximity to the modem, and device capability. Players that connect their Ethernet directly to their modem or Internet access point can always guarantee they’ll get the “best speeds possible” for their console or PC, so long as they have a capable cable.

Ethernet is very “plug and play,” giving players access to a stable Internet connection without having to go through specific settings or ensuring that their device is Wi-Fi capable. It’s generally much easier to simply plug a cable into the appropriate port on a device or console.

Wireless Disadvantages

There are a couple of distinct disadvantages to choosing wireless when deciding what connection to use for gaming. For one, players run the risk of “losing their connection” due to drops and malfunctions. Although new-age wireless devices are pretty stable, they’re not immune to signal loss, which can create quite the headache for players that are knee-deep in a competitive or action-packed multiplayer session.

Thankfully, it’s not inherently difficult to connect most devices to a Wi-Fi access point. That said, players will still need to ensure that they have the correct password for whatever network they wish to join (should it be password protected), and it is a bit more “involved” than simply plugging in a cable and gaining instant access to the Internet. For the most part, new-age players shouldn’t have any issues gaining access through Wi-Fi, but it is something to consider when comparing.

The biggest disadvantage of Wireless Gaming is the loss of speed. Although it’s not always the case, depending on the device, most wireless connections operate at a fraction of the Internet speeds given by Ethernet connection. Players that opt to connect wirelessly not only run the risk of signal loss and hiccups, but are also likely to experience lag, longer loading times, and slower speeds when updating and downloading game files. It is possible for players to increase their speed (dependent on how much they’re allotted from their Internet Service Provider), but it usually requires more expensive equipment, from better Internet Modems and Routers to better hardware for their PCs. Console players will have a harder time milking more speed out a wireless connection thanks to the limitations of some wireless antennae and connectors that are built-in to each console.

Ethernet Disadvantages

Ethernet is easily superior (at the moment) when it comes to getting the best speeds and most stable connection when gaming online but it has its own drawbacks. For one, players will have to actually have access to the Internet Modem or Router when connecting directly via Ethernet. This can be impossible for players that live in Apartment buildings or areas in which the main Internet access point is far away from their setup or in an inaccessible location.

Players will also risk losing Internet speed, connectivity, or overall signal if the cable they’re using should go bad for any reason. Ethernet cables aren’t excluded from random failures and some cables can become easily pinched or bent, causing damage to their internal components. These are not issues they players need to worry about when gaming wirelessly, but that doesn’t mean wireless connections are immune from mechanical failures or errors.

The biggest issue that plagues Ethernet connections is “cable management.” Players will have to ensure that their Ethernet cable is long enough to reach from their device to a Modem or Router and will also need multiple connections if they have more than one PC or console that they wish to connect via Ethernet. This can be a massive headache for those that crave organization, or for those that have setups that are a long distance from a given access point, as it forces them to go extra lengths to route their cables effectively through their homes, which sometimes requires bypassing walls and other obstacles.

Which Method Is Better For Gaming?

Although wireless gaming is often “easier” for players, as they don’t have to worry about routing any cables or hardwiring their devices into an Internet Access Point, it’s hard not to suggest Ethernet over Wireless in the current generation of gaming. Developers are making a lot of progress when it comes to upgrading Wireless capabilities, but Ethernet is still king when it comes to “getting the most Internet speed” from a given provider. Most players will download their games faster, gain access to lobbies faster, and have a better time overall when gaming from a wired connection.

On top of this, they won’t have to worry about expensive wireless add-ons to help increase speeds, and there’s much less risk of signal loss, ping issues, or other wireless-centric issues. Players that have the capacity to connect their devices via an Ethernet cable should definitely try to prioritize it over running things wirelessly, although there are some items that can be used to help increase the stability and speeds of wireless connections when gaming.

Those that are worried about cable management have an array of options available in the modern age that can make things easier, like various cable types that can be used in an array of applications, and even upgraded cables that are protected from common issues like fraying and bending.