Games on Black Friday: 2021 Games To Seize The Date

Black Friday: Scheduled to take place on November 26, the 2021 edition of Black Friday has everything to be a true paradise for the gaming community, especially for players who like to enjoy games on sale. And considering that this year an impressive catalog of releases with all kinds of games was unveiled, enjoying a warm market season could be the perfect opportunity.

With that in mind, we’ve separated a special list with the best games released from the end of 2020 to the present day (and others with pre-sales already announced) for you to separate them in your list of interests and keep an eye on prices during Black Friday. Be sure to check out and participate in the annual mega saldão to lighten your pocket and buy several of the latest games for PlayStation, Xbox and PC on Black Friday.

Resident Evil Village

After learning that his daughter has been kidnapped and taken to a strange village in Romania, Ethan Winters must do everything possible to get her back and survive, reliving traumas from a frightening past that insists on not abandoning him. Continuing the acclaimed RE7, Village presents an even denser and more conclusive Resident Evil story, now in an unprecedented setting, with new characters, impressive graphics and breathtaking tension.