Games of Thrones: The most famous fantasy blockbusters to watch in 2022

If there is a genre in which the entertainment industry has perfected itself over time, it is fantasy. Technological and makeup advances have allowed the staging of magnificent stories such as Game of Thrones. The adaptation inspired by the A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels, written by the American George R. R. Martin, became a worldwide phenomenon when it debuted in 2011.

The blockbuster stood out for several years for the exciting story of the experiences of a group of characters from different noble houses in the fictional continent of Westeros, to have control of the Iron Throne and govern the seven kingdoms that make up the territory. Throughout eight seasons and more than seventy episodes, Game of Thrones became an epic program, but its end does not mean that fans cannot enjoy other equally exciting blockbusters in this year 2022 that is just beginning.

1.Snowpiercer

One of the most anticipated broadcasts by fans of fantasy series was Snowpiercer season 3 at the end of January on TNT and a day later on Netflix. The successful history that shows the series on screen began with a graphic novel created in 1982, from there came new novels, a movie and now the series, produced by Bong Joon-Ho (director of Parasites).

Premiering in May 2020, the show appeared on-screen as a reboot of the film’s continuity, following the passengers of the Snowpiercer, a gigantic, constantly moving train that circles the earth carrying the remains of humanity for seven years. after the world becomes a frozen wasteland.

Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly star alongside Mickey Sumner, Annalize Basso, Sasha Frolova, Alison Wright, Benjamin Haigh, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Sam Otto, Iddo Goldberg and Jaylin Fletcher. Rowan Blanchard, Steven Ogg and Sean Bean, the series questions class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival.

2. The Lord of the Rings

Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings television show, officially titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is drawing ever closer, premiering its eight-episode first season on September 2, 2022. Based on the JRR Tolkien’s novel of the same name, the fantasy drama takes place in the Second Age, when characters like Elrond and Tom Bombadil were young, but details shown on Amazon’s map of Middle-earth, such as the inclusion of Numenor and the removal of Mordor (as well as Barad-Dur): suggests that the series takes place relatively early in the Second Age.

For now, the streaming platform has committed to five seasons with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and gave it a budget of one billion dollars for the entire series, which would make it the most expensive television series ever made. . The first season will have eight episodes of about an hour each. After season 1, there is potential for spin-offs and sequel series.

3. The Witcher: Blood Origin

Still without an official release date, The Witcher: Blood Origin ( The Witcher: The origin of blood) the next Netflix series and prequel to The Witcher, tells the origins of the first witcher and the events that led to the crucial “conjunction of the spheres”, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one. Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, Blood Origins is set against the backdrop of a world 1,200 years before the events starring Geralt of Rivia in the original show, played by Henry Cavill.

4.House of the Dragon

Fans were left unsatisfied with the ending of Game of Thrones on HBO, and are therefore hoping that the House of the Dragon prequel will somehow present a compensatory plot. As we know, the spin-off drama House of the Dragon will tell the story of the Targaryen house in a setting set 300 years before the events of the original show.

Now we just have to wait a little longer to have the official release date, since as we will remember, House of the Dragon finished production last year, so it won’t be long until fans see the movie for the first time on their screens. fantasy story starring Robert Aramayo Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle.