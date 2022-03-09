Games Of Thrones: The Creators Of The Series Will Not Participate In Any Spin-Off

Games Of Thrones: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss confirm that they have no intention of returning to HBO’s Game of Thrones universe. Neither David Benioff nor D.B. Weiss will return to the universe of A Song of Ice and Fire in the different spin-offs that HBO is preparing for Game of Thrones. The creators of the original series have confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that for them the time of Game of Thrones is over, although they remember it fondly and define it as “the best decade” of their lives.

“In total, we probably spent 11 years making the series,” Weiss explained. When I say 11 years, it was full time, all day, every day for 11 years. It was the best decade of our lives. I still think it’s a little like a dream, but we were at a time when we were quite clear that we had reached the end”, so there was no point in continuing to work on other projects. “It was time to turn the page and get excited and scared with creating something different.

Game of Thrones ran on television for eight seasons, dozens of chapters that have moved the work of George RR Martin, despite the fact that the novels still do not have an end (there are two books left to be published and it does not seem that the date is closer than yesterday ). The last two seasons aroused controversy, as well as its end.

The House of the Dragon, premiere in 2022

The cancellation of the series starring Naomi Watts, a prequel that was going to tell the true story of the White Walkers, has not stopped HBO’s production machinery. The House of the Dragon limited series, based on the book by George R.R. Martin Fire and Blood, will premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022. The series, which has already finished filming, is set hundreds of years before the main work and focuses on the Targaryen family.

Another project that is underway is 10,000 ships and 9 Voyages, with Lord Corlys Velaryon as the protagonist.